Christmas parade off in Georgetown, on in Millsboro and Gumboro

While Halloween plans have been decided, some towns are starting to look at Christmas celebrations in the era of COVID-19.

Millsboro announced it would go ahead with its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m., followed by a tree lighting ceremony.

The town worked with the Division of Public Health to have its plan for the parade approved, as is required under the governor's state of emergency for events with over 250 people. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should email town@millsboro.org.

The Gumboro Community Association will host its third annual Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Their event plan also has approval from the Division of Public Health, according to association president Crystal Wheatley. Parade registration can be found here.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce has opted to cancel the town's parade this year.

"Only 6% of last year's participants were going to do the parade this year," said Linda Price, Chamber president. "The schools not allowing students to participate in activities outside of school meant no bands and no marching units."

Price said she's working with town leaders and some community members to plan an alternative Christmas event.

