Facebook post shared over 8,000 times leads Harrington woman to lost necklace

A Harrington woman calls an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet employee her “angel” after a Facebook post brought them together.

Ginny Jenkins set out to vote and run a few errands on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

As always, the 62-year-old wore the necklace her godmother gave her at birth. It features a dime-sized, sterling silver medallion that says “God protect you” in German on one side and an angel on the other.

Jenkins lives in Harrington but was born in Frankfurt, Germany, where her military parents were stationed at the time.

After voting at the Harrington Fire Company, Jenkins visited Ace Hardware in Harrington and then Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Dover. Later, at home, she realized her cherished necklace was gone and panicked.

“I posted everywhere on Facebook hoping someone would find it,” she said.

The post was shared over 8,000 times.

Christina Swan, of Viola, has been a customer service associate at Ollie’s for four years. A friend tagged her in the post.

When Swan arrived at work the next morning, the floors were being cleaned. An employee found the necklace and brought it to her. She knew right away who it belonged to.

Swan messaged Jenkins on Facebook with the good news.

“I realized how much it actually meant to her when she came in, she started crying her eyes out. Right then I knew it was really special to her,” Swan said.

“On Election Day of all days, to find out there was somebody honest in this world … I call her my angel,” Jenkins said. “I just feel so blessed.”

