Southern DE Alliance for Racial Justice to host virtual rally, car caravan in Lewes

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will host a virtual rally and car caravan in response to property damage at the home of their chair and co-founder.

"Trump" was chemically burned into the Lewes lawn of Charlotte King and Aimee Wiest on Friday, Nov.13. In addition to co-founding the alliance, King is a past president of the League of Women Voters of Delaware.

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice "has invited an array of state and local officials, clergy, and community leaders to share their thoughts and reactions to the targeted attack on a well-known and well-loved community activist." The virtual rally will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Register here.

At 2 p.m. the next day, Sunday, Nov. 22, the public is invited to participate in a car caravan "displaying signs of unity" through the Wolfe Pointe neighborhood, where King lives. Cars will assemble in the Cape Henlopen High School parking lot.

