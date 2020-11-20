Lewes Lights spreads Christmas joy with interactive map of displays

Two Lewes residents are hoping to make Christmas a little brighter after a bleak year.

Christian Mullins and Debra Evalds have organized Lewes Lights, inviting Lewes homeowners and business owners to decorate for Christmas and register to be listed on an interactive map.

Fifty homeowners and 26 business owners have already signed up.

Mullins, a part-time Lewes resident who works in the Washington, D.C. hospitality industry, came up with the idea.

“With a background in hospitality and a love of Christmas, I was certain a new tradition for Lewes could warm what was otherwise a difficult year. Lewes Lights is a great way to illuminate the charm of the City of Lewes," said Mullins.

He enlisted full-timer Evalds to co-chair the month-long event, Dec. 4-31. Evalds is also an organizer of Go Fourth Lewes fireworks and has helped with other local initiatives and events.

“My husband Paul and I adore Christmas and volunteer as Santa and Mrs. Claus locally. We are also small-business owners and understand the economic hardships faced by businesses this year," Evalds said. "I saw this is a great way to spread jolliness and be merry while bringing people into the City of Lewes to support our struggling merchants and restaurants”.

Participants are asked to decorate and light up their properties nightly, from dusk to 9 p.m. Those that register by 5 p.m. Nov 27 will have their addresses pinpointed on an interactive map on the website. Homeowner names will not be listed for privacy reasons.

Since Lewes Lights is volunteer-run and funded, organizers are focusing on only properties within the City of Lewes this year.

Awards will be offered in the following categories:

It's a Wonderful Life (traditional)

Making an Entrance (best decorated door)

Candles and Green (colonial)

Leg Lamp (vintage)

Clark Griswold of Lewes (best over-the-top)

Frozen, Frosty & Fun (kids' choice)

Jingle Bell Lane (most decorative street)

Participants can opt out of competing for awards.

Spectators can use the interactive map to drive through Lewes and see the lights at their own pace. Organizers ask that spectators remain in their cars and remind them that social distancing and masks are required in downtown Lewes.

For more information, visit the Lewes Lights website.

