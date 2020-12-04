Work begins on Seaford's eco- and family-friendly Oyster House Park

Seaford has broken ground at Oyster House Park, hoping to draw families and eco-tourists by revitalizing an area of the Nanticoke riverfront.

The park will include a visitors’ center, city dock, an amphitheater and pavilions and is designed to enhance the river's habitat. It’s being built on the site of the historic J.B. Robinson Oyster House, at the foot of Cannon and Pearl streets, and will be part of the Seaford Riverwalk.

Nonprofits Chesapeake Conservancy and Mt. Cuba Center purchased and donated the 1-acre waterfront parcel to the city in 2018. Now, phase one of park construction is beginning, which will include fishing nooks (bump-outs that allow people to fish without blocking the walkway), a city dock and a kayak/small craft launch. Those amenities are expected to be available for public use by summer 2021.

Existing bulkhead will be repaired, and a living shoreline will be created along the riverwalk during phase one. Improvements will be made to existing sewer and electric infrastructure.

“In Seaford, there is no place to rent a kayak or canoe and access the river,” said Mayor David Genshaw. “Our ultimate goal is a place where families can come and enjoy the river.”

The $1.2 million in funding for phase one came from a mix of public and private entities. The entire project is expected to cost around $5 million and take five years to complete, according to Genshaw.

“There’s great support, but that’s a lot of money to raise,” he said. “Getting this visible improvement done, I think, is going to show people the potential of the project.”

Plans for the future phases are as follows.

Phase Two: Focuses on landscaping, enhancing green space while improving water quality and habitat. That includes stormwater restoration projects to reduce runoff from adjacent streets. Construction of amphitheater and classroom.

Phase Three: Construction of visitors' center, which will be a scaled-down replica of the J.B. Robinson Oyster House. Building will include restrooms, space for meetings, classes and similar events, information and museum-like exhibits.

Phase Four: Focuses on pedestrian access and walkways. Construction of small pavilions and a "tribal council ring" for Nanticoke Indian ceremonies.

Chesapeake Conservancy has played an important role in the planning process, according to Genshaw. Board member Randall Larrimore grew up in Seaford.

“Randy's got an incredible personal connection and is super passionate about this project,” Genshaw said. “I don’t know where we’d be today without him at the Chesapeake Conservancy.”

The Annapolis-based nonprofit works to conserve the Chesapeake Bay, of which the Nanticoke River is a tributary, as well as helps to build parks and other public access sites.

Oyster House Park figures into Chesapeake Conservancy’s larger goal of creating a paddle-in camping trail linking Seaford to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County, Maryland. One of those campgrounds is planned for Woodland Ferry, a short way downstream.

“I am thrilled that the first phase of this park is underway,” said Larrimore. “It will give people a reason to go downtown and enjoy our wonderful river. This project will have an even bigger reverberating impact by inspiring visitors to help conserve the Nanticoke River and the Chesapeake Bay itself, adding to a growing movement to protect and restore 30 percent of the Chesapeake Bay watershed by 2030.”