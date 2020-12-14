Western Sussex Business Campus planned for Seaford

Seaford is hoping to turn an empty swath of land into a boost for the local economy, with the help of the county and state.

The Sussex County Council voted Dec. 8 to help fund the Western Sussex Business Campus, a proposed commercial, industrial and manufacturing complex planned for an over 100-acre property adjacent to the Ross Mansion.

Seaford has owned the land, off Herring Run and Ross Station roads, since the state helped them to purchase it in the mid-90s. Now, the county will provide up to $1.88 million in funding for necessary infrastructure improvements on the property. Seaford has committed $600,000 to the project thus far.

According to a press release from the city, officials are working out a deal with a developer. Following contract approval, the developer plans to construct a 50,000-square-foot commercial building within 18 months and market the new facility to prospective tenants.

“The City of Seaford has had a clear vision on the possibilities of this property. We knew that without infrastructure, this would be slow going to attract businesses to consider us,” said Seaford Mayor David Genshaw. “Partnering with the county adds velocity to this vision of bringing good paying jobs to Seaford and western Sussex.”

The land is part of a larger 240-acre property the state helped the city purchase back in 1995. Since then, much of that acreage has been developed, to include the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club, the Seaford Sports Complex and Jay’s Nest, the Seaford District Library and many new businesses, such as FedEx, Polytechnic Resources and Ditch Witch.

