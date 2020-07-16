Levin joins Beebe Medical Foundation board

Delaware News Desk

Former Delaware Economic Development Office Director Alan Levin has joined the board of Beebe Medical Foundation.

Levin will serve as director of the foundation. He is the the senior advisor for SoDel Concepts, a position he took after nearly seven years as director of the Delaware Economic Development Office, part of former Gov. Jack Markell’s cabinet.

“Alan brings such a wealth of knowledge and experience, we are grateful for his willingness to serve,” said board chair Christian Hudson.

Before joining Gov. Markell, Levin served as president and CEO of Happy Harry's, the 10th largest drugstore chain in the United States, before its merger with the Walgreen Company in July 2006. During his tenure, he grew the company from 16 to 76 stores and 2,700 employees.

In recognition of his service, Markell awarded Levin The Order of the First State, Delaware’s highest honor. He is also the recipient of the Delaware Distinguished Service Medal from Delaware's Adjutant General for his work to assist the families of the National Guard and Reserve during Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

A member of the Delaware Bar, he served in the Delaware Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General and as executive assistant and counsel to U.S. Senator William V. Roth Jr.

Levin is involved in many other civic and corporate activities.

“When you have an important resource like Beebe Healthcare serving Sussex County, it is imperative that those who serve step up to assist in executing its mission of service. I am honored to be asked to participate in this mission,” Levin said.

Born in Wilmington, Levin graduated from Concord High School, Tulane University and the Delaware Law School. He and his wife Ellen have three sons, two daughter-in laws, four grandchildren, and two golden retrievers.

“It is a pure joy to welcome Alan to the board,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “He and his wife, Ellen, have been strong and loyal supporters of Beebe, 1916 Club members and campaign donors. I look forward to working even more closely with him as Beebe Healthcare continues to expand in Sussex County. Alan is a true philanthropist and community leader who realizes the essential asset that Beebe Healthcare is to our community.”

Since it was established in 1989, Beebe Medical Foundation has been raising money to help fulfill Beebe Healthcare’s not-for-profit charitable mission, which is to encourage healthy living, prevent illness and restore optimal health to the people residing, working or visiting in the communities it serves. To learn more go to beebemedicalfoundation.org.