Toys for Tots needs volunteers for what they expect will be a record year.

The Sussex County Local Campaign Organization of Toys for Tots, based in Nassau, is currently planning its 2020 Christmas campaign. They'll launch their volunteer solicitation drive on August 1.

This year’s Toys for Tots effort is expected to be one of the busiest ever and many volunteers, both individuals and organizations, will be needed to provide collection sites and events, organize and sort donated toys and distribute toys to children.

In 2019, Sussex Toys for Tots distributed nearly 16,000 toys to 3,000 children throughout county. The campaign is administered by the Marine Corps League Diamond State Detachment #704, out of Millsboro, with assistance from the Devil Dog Detachment #780 out of Seaford.

To volunteer, or to get more information, email Jeff Horn at nassau.de@toysfortots.org.