Drive-thru food pantries this week

Delaware News Desk

The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru food pantries in each Delaware county this week for families struggling to afford food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

Registering in advance is recommended, but on-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry.

Sussex County

When: Monday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd., Georgetown

Register in advance here

Sign up to volunteer here

New Castle County

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Glasgow High School, 1901 South College Ave., Newark

Register in advance here

Sign up to volunteer here

Kent County

When: Friday, August 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Hwy., Dover

Register in advance here

Sign up to volunteer here