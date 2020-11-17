CAMP Rehoboth decries acts of 'harassment and bullying' against LGBTQ community

CAMP Rehoboth is "dismayed and shocked" by three incidents of "harassment and bullying" against members of the LGBTQ community.

"We are deeply concerned about the incidents that have occurred in the area these last several days.” said Chris Beagle, Chair of the CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors. “CAMP Rehoboth pledges our steadfast support to all of those impacted by these acts of hatred, and we offer our assistance and support to the authorities addressing these matters moving forward."

The first incident occurred Friday, Nov. 13, in Lewes' Wolfe Pointe community. "TRUMP" was chemically burned into the yard of a home featuring Biden/Harris and Black Lives Matter signs.

Charlotte King, one of the two women whose property was vandalized, is the founder of the Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice.

“It is the entitled and willfully ignorant individuals who are working against our fundamental American values when they choose to commit acts of crimes like this," King said.

According to CAMP Rehoboth, Lewes Mayor Ted Becker has met with the victims and a "community response" is being planned.

Two other incidents took place the evening of Sunday, Nov. 15.

Lewes Fire Department member and former chief William Buckaloo posted on Facebook from The Blue Moon, where he was attending a Magnolia Applebottom performance. He used an anti-gay slur.

“For nearly 40 years the Blue Moon has been an icon for inclusivity, welcoming everyone and treating our guests, staff and entertainers with respect. We are deeply offended when a member of our family is disrespected," Blue Moon owner Tim Regan said. "We won’t tolerate hate within our walls and we condemn anyone who demoralizes another person, especially a member of the Blue Moon family, in person or virtually.”

The Lewes Fire Department has suspended Buckaloo, pending the outcome of an investigation. CAMP Rehoboth representatives wrote in a press release that they appreciate the quick response and are offering cultural competency training to the department.

Also Nov. 15, Letters from CAMP Rehoboth editor Fay Jacobs was giving a presentation on LGBTQ history via Zoom when she and her audience were "Zoom-bombed." The three culprits wore "MAGA" hats and were "spewing hateful, anti-gay, anti-Semitic and racist language."

“I was horrified at first. It felt like a home invasion. But the incredible support I’ve gotten from posting the story has far eclipsed my fear from the incident," Jacobs said.

CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director David Mariner said strength is drawn from the "incredible progress" the nonprofit organization has made since being founded 30 years ago.

“Incidents such as these only serve to make us recommit to the important work of making Rehoboth, and our surrounding communities, places that are safe and welcoming, and with room for all," Mariner said.

CAMP Rehoboth is offering support for those disturbed by the events. Confidential, short-term counseling is available by calling 302-227-5620.

