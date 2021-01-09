Delaware woman describes scene outside Capitol, shares video

Amber Graver is one of many President Trump supporters who believe his continuous, baseless election fraud claims, which have have been proven wrong repeatedly and dismissed by courts.

Trump fanned those flames last Wednesday as he spoke to protesters at the “Save America” rally on the Ellipsis in Washington. He told them, again, that the election was rigged and he was the real winner. He encouraged them to march to the Capitol, where Congress was readying to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Graver and her husband wanted to be at that rally, but were stuck in traffic. They drove to Washington that day from their home of Wyoming, Delaware, and when they finally parked downtown, the protesters had already made their way to the Capitol. The couple joined them there, making their way up the steps.

When people began attempting to break the windows, the 34-year-old Graver started filming.

“Most of the people there were very peaceful,” she said. “There was a select group that was vandalizing the building and fighting with the cops.”

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced 13 people had been charged in federal court and about 40 in Superior Court in relation to the riot. Additional complaints have been submitted and investigations are ongoing.

Graver said police started using a mace-like spray against those people attempting to break into the building. The spray started bothering her eyes, so she and her husband moved away from the building.

They stayed in the area until around 5 p.m.

“When they gassed them there was a gentleman that was on top level [of the Capitol], standing on a ledge,” she said. “When the gas hit him, I don’t know if he panicked or his vision was obstructed but he fell off of it onto the concrete. He may very well have been one of the ones severely injured or that died, because he fell a long way.”

At least five people died, including a Capitol police officer. Many others were injured. Graver said she saw many people "maced," both rioters by cops and cops by rioters. She collected a handful of rubber bullets she found on the ground.

As the sun set, Graver and her husband made their way to their car and left.

“Police were clearly trying to clear out the area and we weren’t gonna fight them,” she said.

A citywide curfew began at 6 p.m. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had declared a public emergency earlier that day. She later extended it through Inauguration Day.

Graver said she hasn’t heard of any Trump rallies happening in the near future, but would go if there is one.

