County purchases Angola land

Sussex County has purchased almost 18 acres off Route 24 in Angola.

County administrator Todd F. Lawson announced the $970,000 purchase, from the Dickson and Riley families, during a July 28 county council meeting. It was paid for by already-collected realty transfer taxes.

“There is a lot of concern out there about development in Sussex County, and for good reason,” said County Councilman Doug Hudson, whose district includes the parcel. “This shows the county is listening, balancing the rights of property owners to sell or develop their parcels, while recognizing – and doing something about – the public’s desire for more open space.”

The land sits between Sarah’s Run and Chapel Branch, both of which feed into Herring Creek.

According to a press release from the county, the county hopes to “protect it from future development, preserving it as open space for nature and naturalists alike to enjoy in the years to come.”

For now, the parcel will continue to be used as farmland.

“We are discussing our options at this point. We have discussed the public gaining access to the property but haven’t finalized the plans,” said Lawson. “If we don’t finalize it and they can keep farming it, we will probably let them farm for another season.”

He also said there are absolutely no plans to use the land for spray irrigation of treated wastewater.