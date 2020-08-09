Mills defeats Kuhns in Rehoboth mayoral race

Delaware News Desk

Stan Mills was elected Mayor of Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, Aug. 8, by almost 300 votes.

Mills defeated incumbent Paul Kuhns, 876 votes to 587.

Two commissioners' seats were also up for election. They went to Patrick Gossett, with 824 votes, and Jay Lagree, with 882 votes. Their opponents, Hugh Fuller and Rachel Macha, collected 563 and 582 votes, respectively.

There were 325 in-person voters in the election and 1,146 absentee voters, a grand total of 1,471.

The election winners will be sworn into office on Friday, Sept. 18, at the regular commissioners meeting. Each will serve a three-year term.