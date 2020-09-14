Georgetown Town Council matters: Zoning, water infrastructure, trail parking lot

The Georgetown Town Council met Aug. 26 for a regular meeting.

They voted on two zoning matters, finalized approval on taking a loan for water main and service line replacements and voted to apply for a loan to build a parking lot for the yet-to-be-built western end of the Georgetown-to-Lewes trail.

More:Barrett wins in Georgetown election

Zoning requests

The council approved the conditional use request of Shore Distributors, giving the heating, air-conditioning and ventilation supplier permission to revamp the old NAPA Auto Parts building at 211 West Market Street.

The council also motioned to approve the rezoning of 108 Cedar Street, to allow Dolson & Long, LLC, to build a duplex on the vacant lot. It will be voted on at the next meeting, Sept. 23.

More:Attention Georgetown drivers: Major roadwork beginning on Route 9

Water infrastructure

The town council voted to approve taking a $1,255,000 loan from the state drinking water revolving fund. The money will be used to replace of a water main along East Market Street and service lines along East and West Market and North and South Bedford Streets.

The council’s approval follows voters’ approval in a July referendum that saw 84 voters, only two of which voted against borrowing the money.

Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick said the next step is to get approvals from outside agencies, such as the Delaware Department of Transportation, and put the project up for bid.

More:Sandhill Fields sports complex opens with 8 fields, 6 pickleball courts, trails

Trail parking lot

Councilmembers voted to apply for a grant to design and engineer a parking lot for a future phase of the Georgetown-to-Lewes trail.

The anticipated total cost is $25,000, with the town contributing half from its recreation, education and arts trust and the other half possibly coming from the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails grant.

The trailhead is proposed to be located on Parsons Lane, in between a solar array and Georgetown Little League property.

The latest leg of the Georgetown-to-Lewes trail to be completed ends at Cool Spring Road in Milton. A small new section will be constructed as part of DelDOT’s “Georgetown East Gateway Improvements” project, which began construction Sept. 14.

According to Dvornick, the project will include a pedestrian and bicycle path from the CHEER Center on Sandhill Road, across Route 9 and down Airport Road to Sussex Academy and the railroad tracks.

Georgetown officials are still working out where and how the path will connect to the Parsons Lane parking lot.