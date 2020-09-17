Green, Schaeffer get Sussex County Council seats after GOP primary wins

Two new faces will grace Sussex County Council chambers in 2021.

Mark G. Schaeffer and Cynthia C. Green won the Republican primaries for their respective districts Tuesday, Sept. 15. With no Democratic challengers, both will start their terms in January.

Schaeffer defeated incumbent Irwin “I.G.” Burton III for the District 3 seat, 2,458 to 2,218 votes, after being narrowly beaten by Burton in 2016.

District 3 includes Lewes, Broadkill, Slaughter Beach, Milton, Ellendale and Harbeson.

“I think people want the roads and the overdevelopment fixed and that hasn’t happened, and I intend to work on that,” Schaeffer said. “I want to work to get a more equitable split of county funds for EMS and fire service and protect our farmers’ constitutional rights.”

Green won over District 2 challengers Lisa Hudson Briggs and Robert D. Wilson with 1,431 votes to their 1,086 and 1,150, respectively.

District 2 includes Georgetown, Greenwood, Lincoln and southern Milford.

More:Longstanding Delaware election tradition of Return Day canceled; first time since WWII

Green said she hopes to address the county’s buffer zone updates, some of which she doesn’t agree with.

"There’s also open-space land being purchased by the county, and I want to make sure the price for those properties is equal to the value. I don’t feel like that’s being done currently,” she said. “And of course, we’re going to have to work with DelDOT on traffic and see if there’s something we can do.”

Green will move to the council from her position as the county’s register of wills. The governor will appoint someone to that position until it comes up for reelection in two years.

Green’s opponent, Robert Wilson, is the son of Samuel R. Wilson Jr. Green will take Samuel Wilson’s place in January, when he finishes out his 12-year council term. Her other opponent, Lisa Hudson Briggs, was defeated by Samuel Wilson in 2016.

More:Sussex County adopts $157.8M budget for fiscal 2021