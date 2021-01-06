Sussex County Council sworn in with two new members

Newly elected Sussex County Council members were sworn in Tuesday in Georgetown.

Cynthia C. Green now serves as the Second District council member, taking over for the retired Samuel R. Wilson Jr. in representing the Ellendale, Georgetown, Milford and Millsboro areas.

Green left her post as Sussex County Register of Wills to run unopposed for the council seat.

She is only the second woman to serve on the county council. The first was Joan Deaver, who represented District 3 from 2008 to 2016.

Michael Vincent returns as the first district council member, representing the Bridgeville, Laurel and Seaford areas. He was challenged for his fourth term by newcomer Hunter Hastings but won with about 65% of the vote.

RELATED:Sussex elections: Two newcomers, one incumbent win council seats

Gov. Carney appoints Ellen Magee as Sussex County Register of Wills

Vincent's fellow council members chose him to continue to serve as council president, as well. Councilman John L. Rieley was selected as vice president.

District 3 incumbent Irwin G. Burton III was defeated by Mark G. Schaeffer in the Republican primary. Schaeffer, a former mayor of both Smyrna and Little Creek, then beat write-in candidate Patti Drago in November. He now represents the Lewes, Milton, Slaughter Beach and Milford areas.

The newly elected council members join District 5's Rieley (Laurel, Delmar, Millsboro, Selbyville, Fenwick Island) and District 4's Douglas B. Hudson (Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, Ocean View). All five members are Republican.

Also Jan. 5, the council reappointed J. Everett Moore Jr. as county attorney. The Moore and Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke and Swayze law firms will represent the board of adjustment and planning and zoning commission, respectively, as assistant county attorneys.

MORE:Freeman Stage announces major expansion and new name: Freeman Arts Pavilion

Popular pianist shot in Milton New Year's Eve