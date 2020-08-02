Student environmentalists honored at state fair

Students were honored at the Delaware State Fair for their work to protect, restore or enhance the state's natural resources on Friday, July 31.

Gov. John Carney and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced this year’s recipients of the DNREC Young Environmentalists of the Year Awards.

“Every Delawarean, no matter their age, can have an impact in protecting and conserving our natural resources, while also raising awareness for environmental stewardship. At ages 7 to 16, these young people have taken a stand as environmental advocates who are already making a difference today for a better tomorrow,” said Secretary Garvin. “We are inspired by the award winners’ dedication to making our state a better place to live through their time and talents, and we look forward to seeing what they will do in the years to come.”

Elementary School

Seven-year-old Charli Rose Evans, of Laurel, practices self-sustaining farming techniques, growing food for her family and saving the seeds to replant her garden, which also helps feed her chickens, ducks and goats. She even makes her own garden fertilizer by composting food waste to mix with manure from her animals.

Middle School

Ten-year-old Lilyan Farris, of Bridgeville, is dedicated to “reduce, reuse and recycle." She helps children in need by collecting and cleaning used books, board games, puzzles, art supplies and bicycles. She has kept more than 3,000 books out of landfills to stock little free libraries and rescued 25 bicycles last year for an organization that collects and fixes up used bikes.

Fourteen-year-old Catherine Shapiro, of Wilmington, is a student leader in Springer Middle School’s Energy Club, where she helps conduct a school energy audit, organize an eco-event, advocate for water conservation and carbon footprint reduction and survey biodiversity and pollinators.

High School

Sixteen-year-old Noor Boukari, of Dover advocates for sustainability. She conducted an award-winning study on bee population decline and received national recognition for her panel discussion and interviews on “Women and Green Futures” at Social Builders US.

Fifteen-year-old Maisie Donohue, of Wilmington, is an environmental activist who is passionate about climate change education and environmentally-friendly diets. Maisie served on the YES! Committee to plan a youth summit for 1,000 students in February and is an accomplished public speaker and budding lobbyist, participating in events such the University of Delaware’s Youth Climate Strike last fall.

Now in its 27th year, DNREC’s Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards program recognizes Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance natural resources by initiating an innovative project, practicing environmental stewardship, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics. For more information, click here.