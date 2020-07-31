Federal emergency money distributed to Delaware families

Federal emergency funds have been released to households participating in the Delaware's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The funds were distributed as part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, signed in to law March 18. The money will be used to provide all SNAP households with the maximum amount of benefits allowed. SNAP households that already receive maximum benefits will not receive any additional funds.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services distributed the emergency money via SNAP electronic benefits transfer cards. The funds became available for use July 31.

“This additional assistance helps Delaware families who continue to struggle to meet their food and nutritional needs because of the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19,” said Molly Magarik, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “DHSS continues to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who worry about going hungry.”

More than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. The average size of a SNAP household in Delaware is 2.04 individuals and the average monthly benefit amount is $233.

Apply for Delaware SNAP benefits here or call 1-866-843-7212.