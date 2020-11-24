COVID-19: Four juveniles test positive at Delaware youth detention center

Four juveniles at the state's Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two are asymptomatic, while the other two are experiencing mild symptoms, according to a press release from the Delaware Department of Services for Youth, Children and Their Families.

They are the first reported juvenile COVID-19 cases within the department's secure care facilities since the pandemic began. The facilities house dependent youth, youth who have been abused or neglected, with mental health or addiction issues and/or found delinquent in court.

Of employees within the department's secure care facilities, 28 have tested positive for the virus.

Two of the juvenile cases were announced Friday, Nov. 20, and two more Monday, Nov. 23. With Friday's announcement, the department's Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services suspended visitation at all its secure juvenile care facilities, including the Stevenson House and Wilmington's New Castle County Detention Center, Ferris School and residential cottages.

According to the division, less than 80 youth reside at the facilities in total.

Staff immediately initiated cleaning and notification protocols, the press release said. A separate, specialized COVID-19 care unit has been created, with a dedicated nurse and staff, to monitor those juveniles with the virus. They have been provided with "handheld games" and increased opportunities for phone and video calls.

All staff are wearing personal protective equipment and juveniles are wearing masks. Both have temperature checks daily.

“Throughout this pandemic, the safety and wellbeing of our staff and youth has remained our primary concern. We have implemented procedural changes to protect staff and youth and make our decisions by following the guidance of public health officials. We will continue those efforts to protect our staff and youth,” said Josette Manning, cabinet secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families.

“We are in a time of overwhelming stress, and I want to express how grateful I am for our dedicated staff. They have reported to work under extremely trying times and continue to strive every day to help youth rehabilitate and move forward with their lives.”

