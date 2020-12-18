Surf-fishing permits, annual passes for Delaware State Parks in 2021 now available

Delaware State Parks' annual passes and surf-fishing permits for 2021 are now available.

Annual passes allow access to Delaware state parks from March 1 through Nov. 30. They're $35 for Delaware residents and $18 for Delaware residents age 62 and older.

Delawareans 65 and older can purchase a lifetime pass for $65. Active duty military, veterans and those who receive public assistance can also get a reduced rate, as can large groups like businesses and nonprofits.

Annual passes for out-of-staters are $70 or $35 for those 62 and older. Active-duty military from out-of-state can purchase an annual pass at the in-state price.

Annual passes can be purchased at state park offices and will be printed on-site. Passes purchased online will offer a temporary, printable receipt to place in the vehicle’s windshield for entry into state parks while waiting for a permanent to arrive in the mail.

SHOOTING:Milford officer shot last week has support from fellow officers as he leaves hospital

Surf-fishing permits give vehicles access to certain beaches for fishing, as well as annual entry into state parks. They are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are capped at 17,000 annually.

Surf-fishing permits are $90 for Delawareans and $180 for out-of-state residents. For in-state residents age 62 and older, they're $80.

First-time permit purchasers must also purchase a $6 surf-fishing plate, on which to affix their decal.

New in 2021, to allow for more efficient enforcement of surf-fishing regulations, permit decals will be printed with the license plate number of the permit holder’s vehicle.

VACCINES:After caring for COVID-19 patients, Delaware nursing home staff begin receiving vaccines

Revenue generated from park entrance fees is used to manage 17 state parks, more than 26,000 acres of state parklands and the Brandywine Zoo. Delaware’s state parks are primarily self-funded, with 65% of revenue to operate and maintain the parks generated by park users.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resource and Environmental Control, the revenue is used for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds, cabins and more.

Find out more here. https://www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees

NONPROFIT:Milton Theatre closes indefinitely: 'This time we just can't give people an answer'

COVID-19:Beebe administers first COVID-19 vaccines in Sussex County