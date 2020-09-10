Attention Georgetown drivers: Major roadwork beginning on Route 9

Roadwork begins at a busy Georgetown intersection Monday, Sept. 14.

The intersection of Route 9 (Lewes-Georgetown Highway) and Sand Hill and Airport R\roads will be realigned as part of the Delaware Department of Transportation's "Georgetown East Gateway Improvements" project.

The pavement will be resurfaced, additional turn lanes added and traffic signals realigned. Drainage and lighting will be improved. Crosswalks and pedestrian and bicycle paths will also be added.

There may be lane closures as the project progresses, but the first road closure, of Airport Road, won't happen until spring 2020 at the earliest.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic. Message boards will alert commuters of any changes in advance.

More:$205 million in summer losses. Fall events canceled. How Delaware beach businesses survive

More:Blades, Del., added to federal Superfund list to clean up groundwater pollution

The project is funded in part by a $7 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Construction is being completed by Allan Myers MD, LLC, and is scheduled to wrap up June 2022, pending weather.