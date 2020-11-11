Millsboro woman killed in one-car crash

A 58-year-old Millsboro woman died in a single-car crash Tuesday, state police said.

At about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, a 2010 Kia Sportage was traveling east on Laurel Road in Millsboro, approaching a moderate left curve in the area of Lowes Crossing Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the road, striking a utility pole and rolling over multiple times, according to a Delaware State Police news release.

The 58-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.

Laurel Road was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Albert by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via their website.