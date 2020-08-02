19 Del Tech athletes All-Academic

Delaware News Desk

Nineteen Delaware Technical Community College student-athletes received National Junior College Athletic Association honors for their academic achievements in the 2019-2020 season.

NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards are achieved by maintaining a specific grade point average for the academic year.

“These academic accolades are a true indication that we strive for excellence both on and off the fields of play,” said Michael Ryan, college-wide director of athletics. “These honors can be attributed to the hard work put on by our student-athletes and the support provided by our coaches and student-athlete academic development specialists at each campus.”

The NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Award consists of three tiers of teams. The first team includes student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA, the second team includes student-athletes with a 3.8-3.99 GPA, and the third team includes student-athletes with a 3.6-3.79 GPA.

First Team:

McKenna Browning of Greenwood, softball player and diagnostic medical sonography major

Ben Cooper of Selbyville, golf player and general business major

Ryan Koivu of Ontario, Canada, baseball player and criminal justice major

Alexus Meeks of Smyrna, women’s volleyball player and dental hygiene major

Abhinav Parbhakar of Dover, men’s cross country runner and computing and information science major

Hannah Walker of Clayton, women’s cross country runner and elementary education major

Eric Winiarczyk of Rehoboth Beach, golf player and physical therapist assistant major

Second Team:

Cameron Beulah of Felton, baseball player and civil engineering transfer option major

Shymier Johnson of Claymont, men’s basketball player and entrepreneurship major

Michelle Krzywicki of Newark, women’s volleyball player and human services major

Julia Reed of Milford, softball player and elementary education major

Jenna Taylor of Newark, women’s cross country runner and mechanical engineering major

Jack Walker of Milford, baseball player and business administration transfer

Third Team:

Paige Lynch of Laurel, softball player and elementary education major

Matthew Marandola of New Castle, baseball player and criminal justice major

Kaylie Moore of Federalsburg, Md., softball player and office administration major

Javier Muniz of Norfolk, Va., baseball player and communications major

Francisco Solis of Laurel, golf player and culinary arts major

Louis Whitaker of Felton, baseball player and culinary arts major

Six Delaware Tech sports teams received recognition for their cumulative team GPA. Those teams were golf (3.65 GPA), women’s cross country (3.33 GPA), women’s volleyball (3.32 GPA), softball (3.3 GPA), baseball (3.13 GPA) and men’s cross country (3.11 GPA).

“I believe that the team’s overall academic success shows that our coaches do an excellent job recruiting true student-athletes,” Ryan said.

