Deer hunting opportunities at Prime Hook

Delaware News Desk

Applications are now available for two days of deer hunting at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

Prime Hook is located off of Route 16 (Broadkill Beach Road) on Turkle Pond Road in Milton and will host deer hunters on Nov. 21, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021.

Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. They will not be accepted over the telephone, mailed-in or available on the refuge website. Applications may be filled out in-person at the refuge and deposited into the U.S. mailbox located at the visitor parking lot. They are available outside the refuge hallway at the main office building and at the hunter check station located on the left before the main refuge gate.

The refuge will allow portable tree and ground stands. However, the use of nails, wire, screws or bolts to attach the stand to the tree is prohibited. A safety strap must be used while in the stand. All stands must be removed at the end of each day.

A complete listing of the latest hunting information and regulations will soon be available here.

Call Prime Hook, at 302-684-8419, with any questions.