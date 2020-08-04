How to report storm damage, tornadoes

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency needs help in gathering information on the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Anyone whose property has been damaged is asked to fill out this survey. The information will be used to help determine eligibility for a disaster declaration.

Residents with severe damage or other direct evidence of a tornado should also contact the National Weather Service.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency recommends citizens treat all downed power lines like they are live and do not drive under damaged power lines. Contact the utility provider to report outages and downed power lines. Do not drive through flood water or around barricades.