County needs storm damage reports

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is asking the public to report property damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Information garnered from damage reports will be shared with Delaware Emergency Management Agency and potentially used for a federal disaster application.

Damage can be reported here. Users will be ask to identify the property as residential, commercial or public infrastructure, pinpoint the property location on a map and answer several questions.

Any damage reported must be the results of Tropical Storm Isaias, which passed through Sussex County on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“Public reports are one of the most important tools emergency managers have when it comes to assessing the extent of damage from an event like this. Property owners can be our eyes in the field and provide us critical information that, when combined, gives us a more complete picture,” said Emergency Operations Center Director Joseph L. Thomas. “That’s why we’re asking for the public’s input, because it helps us better understand the magnitude of the damage, and it also could help the area earn federal assistance.”